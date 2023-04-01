Josephine Dixon Acquires 3,873 Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) insider Josephine Dixon bought 3,873 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £5,925.69 ($7,280.61).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of BBH opened at GBX 151.20 ($1.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £830.77 million and a PE ratio of -2,160.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.61. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.40 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193.40 ($2.38).

Get Bellevue Healthcare Trust alerts:

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -8,571.43%.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

