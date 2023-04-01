Journeo (LON:JNEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $171.00

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 171 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 169.90 ($2.09), with a volume of 21070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.06).

Journeo Trading Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.16. The company has a market capitalization of £26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,290.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

