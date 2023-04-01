JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.75 Per Share

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan American Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 710 ($8.72) on Friday. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 650 ($7.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 800 ($9.83). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 707.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 709.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17,750.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.
About JPMorgan American Investment Trust
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.