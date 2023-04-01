JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.75 Per Share

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 710 ($8.72) on Friday. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 650 ($7.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 800 ($9.83). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 707.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 709.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17,750.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

