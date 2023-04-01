KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares were up 5% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $28.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KE traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 4,241,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,456,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEKE. TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KE by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after buying an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

