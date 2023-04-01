Keith Fulton Purchases 317,460 Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM) Stock

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCMGet Rating) insider Keith Fulton purchased 317,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,523.80 ($11,701.44).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

GCM Resources stock opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Friday. GCM Resources Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.88 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of £5.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.94.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

