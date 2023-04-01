KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

STRL has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Shares of STRL stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,700,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $284,200.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,982 shares of company stock worth $2,710,184. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.