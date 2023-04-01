KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS.
STRL has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,700,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $284,200.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,982 shares of company stock worth $2,710,184. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.