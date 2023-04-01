Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.00

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 80.60 ($0.99), with a volume of 111511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.20 ($0.97).

Kin and Carta Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £137.54 million, a P/E ratio of -594.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 193.29.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

