Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $23.79. Kohl’s shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 2,314,885 shares.

Specifically, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -444.43%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Kohl’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.