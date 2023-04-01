Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,555,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 1,775,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,887.5 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at C$33.44 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of C$24.88 and a 52 week high of C$34.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHODF. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from $27.40 to $30.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from $30.00 to $31.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

