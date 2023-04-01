Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,593 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.51% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5,186.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 49,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 48,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,983,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,631,000 after acquiring an additional 316,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $13.48 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.