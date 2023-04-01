Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Landstar System Stock Up 2.3 %

LSTR opened at $179.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 62.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Landstar System by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

