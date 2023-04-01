Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Sells $3,592,972.68 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 44,484 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $3,592,972.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,397 shares in the company, valued at $33,874,695.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Mary Anne Heino sold 10,064 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $751,780.80.

On Monday, March 6th, Mary Anne Heino sold 12,189 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $892,722.36.

On Friday, March 3rd, Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00.

LNTH opened at $82.56 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 242.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

