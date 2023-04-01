Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Update

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 932,200 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Leafly Stock Performance

LFLY opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. Leafly has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leafly by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 932,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 295,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

