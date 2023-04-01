Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 2.9 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.