LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

