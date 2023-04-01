LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of LGI Homes worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. BTIG Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

LGI Homes Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $473,617.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $114.03 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $126.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.