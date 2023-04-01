Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.88. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

