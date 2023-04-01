Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $294.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $242.26 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $315.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.07. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of -0.55.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by ($0.37). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.92, for a total value of $3,677,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.