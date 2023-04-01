MarketWise’s (MKTW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of MKTW opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

About MarketWise

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its position in MarketWise by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.