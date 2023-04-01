MarketWise’s (MKTW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday.
MarketWise Stock Performance
Shares of MKTW opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.
Institutional Trading of MarketWise
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.