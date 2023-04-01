MarketWise’s (MKTW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of MKTW opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its position in MarketWise by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

