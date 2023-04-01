Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 3,962,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,164,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MQ shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Up 9.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marqeta by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.