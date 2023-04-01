Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

