Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.36% of Materion worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 100,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 71.0% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Materion Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

NYSE MTRN opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.08. Materion Co. has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $118.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Featured Stories

