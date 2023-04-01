Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $584,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $270.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

