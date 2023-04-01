Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 3,862 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 109,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prospect Capital by 69.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.03. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

