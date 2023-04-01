Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,405 Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,829,000 after purchasing an additional 794,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,177,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,819,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

