Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $248,000 Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,345,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 86,954 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,212,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.