Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 81.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average is $110.81. The company has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

