Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 274 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

