Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 38 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,025,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $458.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $506.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

