Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,622 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $990,870.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,322,468.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $990,870.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,322,468.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,494 shares of company stock worth $9,163,990. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMHC opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

