Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,481 shares of company stock worth $4,695,775. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

