Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $70.39.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

