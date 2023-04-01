Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,030 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.3% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The company has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

