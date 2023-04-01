Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

