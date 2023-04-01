Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

