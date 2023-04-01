Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $247.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $277.29. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.87 and a 200-day moving average of $240.68.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

