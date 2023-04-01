Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,442 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

