Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 641 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

