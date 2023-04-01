Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 382.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,057,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 138.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,046,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

