Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

