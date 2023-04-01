Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $24.18.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
