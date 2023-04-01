MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 71.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTG opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays downgraded MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

