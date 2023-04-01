Michael Poynton Acquires 750,000 Shares of MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Stock

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Rating) insider Michael Poynton bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$1,147,500.00 ($765,000.00).

Michael Poynton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MotorCycle alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Michael Poynton acquired 56,149 shares of MotorCycle stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.85 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of A$103,875.65 ($69,250.43).

MotorCycle Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29.

MotorCycle Cuts Dividend

About MotorCycle

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. MotorCycle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

(Get Rating)

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MotorCycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MotorCycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.