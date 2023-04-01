Michael Poynton Acquires 750,000 Shares of MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Stock

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Rating) insider Michael Poynton bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$1,147,500.00 ($765,000.00).
- On Friday, March 3rd, Michael Poynton acquired 56,149 shares of MotorCycle stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.85 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of A$103,875.65 ($69,250.43).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29.
MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.
