Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $581,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,114,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,975 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

