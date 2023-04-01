Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MBCN opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $226.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 39,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.