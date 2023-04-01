Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 1,600 Shares

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.88. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $97.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Further Reading

