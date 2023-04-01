Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) President Sells $34,128.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $34,128.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

MSBIP stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

