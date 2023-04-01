Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) President Sells $34,128.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $34,128.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance
MSBIP stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $27.10.
Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.
About Midland States Bancorp
Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBIP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.