Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in BioNTech by 6.0% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $124.57 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $189.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average of $144.90.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

