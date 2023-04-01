Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 709 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1,446.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Copart by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125,802 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart Trading Up 2.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $75.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

