Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.