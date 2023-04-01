Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 506,435 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

VRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verint Systems



Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

